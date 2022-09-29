General

Chief Minister of Bagmati Province Rajendra Prasad Pandey has been bereaved of his mother. She was 87.

CM Pandey’s mother Manamaya Pandey breathed her last on Thursday.

Manamaya died at Sitapaila, Kathmandu at 3.00 am today, informed Chief Minister’s personal secretary Umesh Rupakheti.

The late Pandey is survived by her five sons, including CM Pandey, CPN-UML leader Surendra Pandey and three daughters.

Her last rites would be performed at Pashupati Aryaghat today, family sources said. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal