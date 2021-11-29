Key Issues, politics

Chief Minister of Gandaki province Krishna Chandra Nepali Pokharel and Chief of the Army Staff (CoAS) Prabhuram Sharma held a meeting at the former's office on Sunday.

On the occasion, they exchanged views on contemporary topics including the peace and security situation of the country.

Chief Minister Pokharel appreciated the role played by the Nepali Army in promoting the national interest and expressed the belief that this would be continued in the coming days as well. He said the Nepali Army was at the frontline during the COVID-19 pandemic and disaster time, providing vital help and relief despite the limited means and resources at its disposal, the Chief Minister's Office said.

CoAS Sharma said the Nepali Army is ever ready in the service of the people and the nation as well as in works of infrastructure development. He shared that he was visiting all the provinces after assuming office to take stock of the situation in the provinces.

The Army Chief arrived in Pokhara on Sunday via Manang. He also met with Province Chief Prithvi Man Gurung the same day.

Source: National News Agency Nepal