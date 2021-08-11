Key Issues

The resignation of Chief Minister of Lumbini Shankar Pokharel has been accepted. The Province Chief Minister Amik Sherchan endorsed Chief Minister Pokharel's resignation tendered earlier today as per Article 169 (1) of the Constitution.

The office of the Province Chief noted in a press release that the resignation of the Chief Minister has been accepted and the existing Council of Ministers will take charge until another cabinet is formed. Pokharel, who was appointed as the Chief Minister in accordance with Article 168 (1) of the Constitution in May this year, resigned from the post after his government fell into a minority.

Source: National News Agency Nepal