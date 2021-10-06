General

Chief Minister of Province No. 2 Lal Babu Raut has won two-thirds support of the Provincial Assembly.

Chief Minister Raut had today sought a vote of confidence, after the Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) split to form a new party, the Loktantrik Samajbadi Party (LSP).

A total of 77 votes were cast in favor of Raut in the assembly. This is two thirds of the total 104 provincial assembly members.

Raut received votes from lawmakers from his own party, the JSP, the ruling coalition partners Nepali Congress and the CPN (Maoist Center), and the CPN (Unified Socialist).

Altogether 23 votes were cast against him. Lawmakers from LSPand CPN (UML) voted against Raut.

In today's voting, 100 members of the provincial assembly had participated.

Source: National News Agency Nepal