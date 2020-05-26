Key Issues

State-2 government chief minister Lalbabu Raut has handed over medical goods and cheque to the Narayani Sub-regional Hospital Birgunj.

He handed over 950 VTMs, four thousand face masks, 1000 pairs of surgical gloves, 30 digital thermometres, 25 litres sanitizer, 30 units PPEs, 20 pairs of gumboots and 500 pamphlets raising awareness on prevention of coronavirus infection. The Chief Minister handed these goods to Dr Madan Upadhyay, chief of the hospital amidst a programme here on Monday.

Also on the occasion, Chief Minister Raut handed a cheque for Rs 2.5 million for managing food and refreshments to the COVID-19 infected persons. The State-2 government had provided a PCR machine and Rs 5 million for its operation to the Narayani Hospital before this.

Speaking in the programme, Chief Minister Raut expressed the commitment on behalf the state government to do everything possible under its capacity for prevention and control of coronavirus pandemic which has emerged as a challenge for the entire mankind.

He informed that the state government has installed PCR machine at Janakpur, Birgunj and Rajbiraj for testing for coronavirus infection, adding initiatives have been made for bringing additional PCR machines.

The Chief Minister shared that process has also begun for construction of a 500-bed capacity holding quarantine to be undertaken by the Nepal Army at Birgunj and 500-bed capacity quarantine each at Bara and Saptari.

Meanwhile, 43 coronavirus infected people have returned home from Narayani Hospital Birgunj after recovery on Monday. Altogether 70 people have returned home from the hospital since the last three days.

Source: National News Agency Nepal