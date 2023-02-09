Key Issues

A proposal presented by Chief Minister of the Sudurpaschim Province, Rajendra Singh Rawal, seeking vote of confidence, in the Province Assembly meeting on Thursday was rejected with majority.

Speaker Bhim Bahadur Bhandari announced that the proposal of Chief Minister Rawal was rejected as there were majority votes against his proposal.

In the beginning of the meeting, presenting the proposal for vote of confidence, Rawal said it was necessary to move ahead on the basis of consensus and collaboration for the prosperity of the Province.

PA members of the ruling coalition partner—Nagarik Unmukti Party remained absent in the meeting, leading the fall of the government. Leader of CPN (UML) Parliamentary Party, Rawal was appointed the Chief Minister of Sudurpaschim Province with the support of CPN (UML), CPN (Maoist Centre), Nagarik Unmukti Party, and Rastriya Prajatantra Party on January 11.

There are 19 PA members of the NC, 10 of the CPN (Maoist Centre) except Speaker, 10 of CPN (UML), seven of Nagarik Unmukti Party, four of CPN (Unified Socialist), one of Rastriya Prajatantra Party and one independent member in the 53-member Sudurpaschim Province Assembly.

Meanwhile, following the rejection of proposal on vote of confidence in the Province Assembly meeting, Chief Minister Rawal has tendered resignation to Province Chief Devraj Joshi. Rawal submitted his resignation by meeting the Province Chief Joshi at his office.

Source: National News Agency Nepal