Chief Minister of Karnali State, Mahendra Bahadur Shahi, has appealed to the people of the State to put in unified efforts in the campaign against coronavirus pandemic.

In an address here on Friday, Chief Minister Shahi said the State government has set up a Disaster Management Fund of Rs 500 million for the prevention and control of COVID-19 pandemic.

“The members of the State government council of ministers, including myself, have contributed amount equivalent to one month’s salary to the Fund for responding to the coronavirus. I call upon the people’s representatives, civil servants, industrialists and businessmen and others individuals and organisations who want to contribute to this cause to extend support for increasing the Fund,” he said.

The Chief Minister urged all citizens to extend cooperation to the efforts that have been initiated to prevent the possible risk of COVID-19. He also urged the people who have come from neighbouring country India and other countries to observe self quarantine for 14 days and play the role of a responsible citizen by safeguarding self, one’s family and the society from the coronavirus infection.

Chief Minister Shahi suggested to the people not to panic but observe precaution in such situation and extend cooperation from their respective places showing calm. He also urged the general public to create an environment so that the doctors and health workers who are working at the frontline would be able to carry out their works with high morale.

Chief Minister Shahi announced extra pay equivalent to 50 per cent of their basic salary to the security persons mobilised at health desk, quarantine and isolation wards and a cent per cent allowance to the health workers mobilised at these facilities.

He also informed that the State government has set up a hotline service at 1110 for the rescue of people infected with coronavirus.

Source: National News Agency Nepal