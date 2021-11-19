General

The newly-appointed Chief Minister of Karnali province, Jeevan Bahadur Shahi, is to seek vote of confidence in the Province Assembly.

Province Chief Tilak Pariyar has summoned a session of the Province Assembly at 1pm on November 30 for this purpose, the Karnali Province Assembly Secretariat stated in a press release.

The Secretariat said all members in the Province Assembly have been notified to be physically present in the meeting. Shahi was appointed the Chief Minister on November 2.

Source: National News Agency Nepal