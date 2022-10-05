General

Karnali Province Chief Minister Jeevan Bahadur Shahi has urged one and all to celebrate Dashain festival as per their affordability and culture without making it costly and extravagant.

In his message of best wishes on the occasion of Bijaya Dashami today, he believed that the uniqueness of this festival would be preserved if it is celebrated decently keeping away from anomalies and extravagance.

“Dashain has tied individuals, families and society in a thread of unity and played a significant role in promoting social goodwill, unity and brotherhood. When society is united, it helps strengthen the national sovereignty and integrity,” Chief Minister Shahi said.

Chief Minister Shahi wished that may the Bijaya Dashami festival motivate all the political parties, orgaisations, people’s representatives, civil servants, the private sector and all the people of Karnali towards attaining development and prosperity of Karnali province.

Source: National News Agency Nepal