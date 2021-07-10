General

Chief Minister of Karnali Province Mahendra Bahadur Shahi on Saturday arrived at Lolungjong in Namkha Rural Municipality-5 in Humla district for an aerial visit to Nepal-China border area.

Parliamentary party leader of Nepali Congress (NC) in Karnali Province, Jiban Bahadur Shahi, leader of Maoist Centre, Bimala KC, and Assistant Chief District Officer of Humla, Dasharath Rai, travelled the area in a helicopter of Kailash Air.

Shahi said that the team visited the area in the capacity of the nearest government and make its opinions accordingly.

The team would take stock of the ground reality at Lapcha and Hilsa areas of the Nepal-China border.

Source: National News Agency Nepal