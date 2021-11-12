General

Chief Minister of Province 1 Rajendra Kumar Rai has promised to protect and develop the Kirant language, culture and heritage.

Inaugurating a programme here Thursday on the occasion of 137th birth anniversary of Mahaguru Phalgunanda Lingden, the Chief Minister said that Mahaguru Phalgunanda made crucial contributions in protecting the Kirant religion, language, culture and heritage in the past despite the society was lagging behind educationally.

On the occasion, Rai assured of province government support in the protection, promotion and development of the Kirant religion.

Shedding lights on Mahaguru's message of the world peace and welfare of humankind, the Chief Minister said that only the peace and stability would bring about development in the country.

Religion has given insights to do away with social ills and wrong practices and the youth should shoulder the responsibility to protect the Kirant civilisation, Rai stated.

Source: National News Agency Nepal