The Chief Ministers of the Sudurpaschim State, the Gandaki State and the Bagmati State have extended best wishes to women in their respective states and across the country on the occasion of the Haritalika Teej festival today.

The festival is mainly celebrated by the Hindu women on the third day of the waning moon in the month of Bhadau as per the lunar calendar. On this day, the married women observe a fast wishing for the good health and happiness of their spouses, daughters and sons while the unmarried women do so wishing for their happy life ahead.

In separate messages of best wishes they issued today, the Chief Ministers have stressed on the cultural significance of the festivals, including the festival of Teej, in maintaining social goodwill and unity. They have also urged one and all to celebrate the festival at home and in a safe manner due to the risk of COVID-19 pandemic this year.

Chief Minister of Bagmati State, Dormani Poudel, has urged to celebrate this year’s Teej festival staying in house by following the Health Criteria issued by the government for the health safety of the citizens.

In a message on the occasion of Teej festival today, Chief Minister Poudel wished happiness, peace and prosperity to all sisters living and outside the country.

He said that the Bagmati State government has been making initiatives to fulfill national determination, ‘Happy Nepalis, Prosperous Nepal’ through people’s integrated effort of people from all caste, religion and culture by building equitable society.

Similarly, Chief Minister of Sudurpaschim State, Trilochan Bhatta, in his message appreciated the role of women in all kinds of movements waged in the country for change and wished that may the Teej festival motivate them to be proud of the achievements made so far. He wished for happiness, progress and good health of all the women on this occasion, urging them to celebrate the festival by observing the health safety protocols determined by the government in the present adverse situation.

Likewise, the Chief Minister of Gandaki State, Prithvi Subba Gurung, in his message called for keeping alive the originality of our festivals and adopting frugality while celebrating our cultural festivals. He opined that like all the festivals the festival of Teej also contributed to the promotion of social goodwill and cultural co-existence, thereby bolstering the national unity.

Moreover, the festival of Teej, he said, is also an occasion for the womenfolk to voice against the oppression and discrimination they are facing for long time in the patriarchal society like ours. He also urged for celebrating the Teej festival by strictly observing health safety protocols for prevention of coronavirus pandemic.

Source: National News Agency Nepal