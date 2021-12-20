Key Issues

The Chief Ministers of different provinces have committed to effectively advance the vaccination drive against COVID-19 to take it to the targeted population as planned by the Federal Government.

During a virtual interaction programme with the Chief Ministers held under the chair of Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba regarding the special vaccination campaign that began today, the Chief Ministers assured to work actively to ensure COVID vaccines to all the citizens by the end of 2078 BS adding that there was sufficient supply of vaccines and required human resources.

They also requested to the Federal Government to facilitate for the management of needed vaccine and additional human resources as well as other means and resources.

On the occasion, Chief Minister of Province 1 Rajendra Rai said that the vaccination centres in Province 1 were running in the full capacity every day by managing required human resources and means.

Rai said that 53 per cent people have received the first dose of vaccine while 48 per cent received both doses of vaccine in the Province.

Likewise, Chief Minister of Province 2 Lalbabu Raut said that his province was working to run the vaccination drive effectively adding that 41.5 per cent people received the first dose of vaccine while 33.5 per cent received both the doses of COVID vaccine in Province 2.

Similarly, Chief Minister of Gandaki Province Krishna Chandra Pokharel said that the vaccination drive has been expedited to meet the target adding that there was accessibility of the vaccine in Gandaki Province.

So far, 88.4 per cent have received the first dose of COVID vaccine and 66.2 per cent are fully immunized against the coronavirus infection in the Gandaki Province.

Chief Minister of Lumbini Province, Kul Bahadur KC, shared that out of total population of his province, 77 per cent has got first dose of vaccine against COVID-19 and full dose of vaccine has been administered to 40 per cent population.

He further said that around 45,000 people have now been receiving vaccine daily, adding that 3.4 million doses of vaccine is needed in days ahead.

There would be no problem to reach the government's target of administrating vaccine against COVID-19 to all eligible people within mid-April as the province has been receiving sufficient amount of vaccine, said Chief Minister KC.

Similarly, Health Minister of Bagmati Province, Pradeep Kumar Katuwal, said that 60 per cent population of Bagmati province have got full-dose of vaccine, adding it was necessary to bring a programme inspiring health workers and providing risk allowance in order to make the vaccine campaign effective.

The federal government has set a target to administer vaccine to cent percent population within mid-April, 2022.

Likewise, Chief Secretary Shanker Das Bairagi urged the stakeholders to actively work to administer full-dose of vaccine against COVID-19 as it is the only measure to control COVID-19 pandemic.

Stressing the need of forwarding vaccine campaign in an effective and strong manner in all provinces at coordination of federal government in days ahead, Bairagi added there was no alternative to make the vaccine campaign effective to be protected from it as new variant of COVID was detected.

There is a stock of 9.3 million doses of vaccine in the country. Of the total population of the country, 60 per cent have got first-dose of vaccine while 45 per cent have received full-dose, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

Secretary at the Ministry, Roshan Pokharel, laid emphasis that all bodies concerned should work actively to realize the government's target of administrating vaccine against COVID-19 to all citizens within mid-April, 2022.

Source: National News Agency Nepal