General

Chief Ministers from different States have wished peace and prosperity on the occasion of the Buddha Jayanti today.

Chief Minister of Bagmati State Dormani Poudel has said the lord Buddha’s preaching is still relevant.

Giving the message of best wishes on the occasion of the 2564th Buddha Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha, the apostle of peace, Chief Minister wished for victory over the deadly COVID-19 outbreak as the pandemic is suffering the whole world community.

He added that the Buddha’s philosophy of peace, non-violence and truth are helpful to daily life of all.

Similarly, State-1 Chief Minister Sherdhan Rai said if the Buddha’s preaching is internalized, it would help foster global peace, fraternity and harmony. He wished peace, prosperity and harmony on this occasion.

Source: National News Agency Nepal