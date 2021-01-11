General

Gandfaki province chief minister Prithvi Subba Gurung has expressed his glory to present own identify as a citizen of an independent, sovereign and modern country on the foundation of the unification campaign spearheaded by Prithvi Narayan Shah.

He said this in a message sent today on the occasion of the 299th birth anniversary of Prithvi Narayan Shah, a symbol of national unity.

The chief minister further noted that the foundation of national unity among diverse languages, castes and cultures was made possible after the successful undertaking of territorial unification.

"We have come to the present forms of governance of federal democratic republic after several political struggles including people's movement and people's revolution being based on the unity in the country", he said.

Chief Minister Gurung expressed his hope that the day would inspire all of us to unite for realizing the national campaign of 'Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepali' with social justice, reads the message. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal