Chief of the Karnali Province, Govinda Prasad Kalauni, has extended best wishes to all Nepalis, including the province dwellers, on the occasion of the National Unity Day and the 299th birth anniversary of late King Prithvi Narayan Shah, the leader of the national unification campaign.

In a message of best wishes today, Province Chief Kalauni paid tributes to the late King.

"Nepal which was divided into more than 46 principalities with cultural, ethnic and social diversity was united through a bond of coordination under the national unification campaign spearheaded by the late King. I believe the National Unity Day will inspire the nation to move ahead unifying all by taking the national interest as the supreme," Province Chief Kalauni stated in the message.

He also wished that may this Day promote national unity and brotherhood and inspire all citizens to fulfilling the national aspiration of 'Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepali'.

Source: National News Agency Nepal