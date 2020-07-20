Health & Safety

A 14-year-old child has drowned to death in a water-filled ditch formed at a quarry at Bardibas-14 in Mahottari district on Sunday.

A local Ashutosh Mishra’s son Roshan Mishra died after falling into the hole in course of swimming. He had gone to bath with other two friends.

According to police, the child suddenly fell into the trench made after quarrying sand for the crusher industry at the place. DSP RajanChapagain added that the drowned child was rescued and rushed to local Shuvaswastik hospital but doctors declared him dead.

Such incidents are on rise in the locality as crushers are blamed for arbitrarily constructing such holes along the river side and inside the river as well.

Source: National News Agency Nepal