An eleven-year has been killed after being hit by a mini truck at Kamalbinayak of Bhaktapur-10.

The Metropolitan Police Range Bhaktapur confirmed the death of Tilak Makaju of the same locality in the accident involving the vehicle (Ba 3 Ka 3588) en route to Brhamayani from Chayamasingh. The accident happened on Sunday.

According to Range spokesperson Deepak Giri, Makaju severely injured in the accident was referred to the B&B Hospital in Gwarko from the Public Health Service Center, Bhaktapur and died in course of treatment last night.

Police have arrested driver Suresh Magar originally from Rumtigadhi rural municipality-1 in Rolpa and was currently living at Suryabinayak-10. He is under investigation for further action.

Source: National News Agency Nepal