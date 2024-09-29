nepalnewsgazette

Children Rights Week begins in Gopalganj


The World Children Day and Children Rights Week was inaugurated in the town today.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Kamruzzaman inaugurated the World Children Day and Children Rights Week in a function at district Shishu academy this afternoon.

With additional deputy commissioner Md Golam Kabir in the chair, it was addressed, among others, by children affairs officer Md Shariful Islam, additional district primary education officer Shamim Ahmed, journalist Rabindranath Adhikari, children Fatema Mehnaj and Aratrik Arjin.

Lamiatul Bari and Arafat Hossain jointly moderated the function.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha

