Trading

The farmers of the district are happy

getting bumper production of chilies and its high price in the local markets.

Due to favourable land condition and suitable weather, chili cultivation in

five upazilas of the district is gaining popularity among the farmers.

According to the sources of Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) in

Panchagarh, chilies were cultivated on 4,000 hectares of land this year.

Now, a maund of green chili is being sold around Taka 5,000 at the wholesale

markets. It was beyond the expectation of the farmers. A farmer can produce

at least 25-30 maund chili from one bigha of land.

Chilies hat is set in Debiganj of the district every day. Traders from

different parts of the country come to the hat and purchase chilies from the

wholesale markets and supply those to different places including Dhaka.

Mentionable, farmers have started harvesting green chilli from the first week

of May and it will continue till July.

Soleman Ali, a chili farmer of the district, said:"Agriculture has come to us

as blessings. The Department of Agricultural Extension has provided all

necessary support to us. So, farmers of the district had been earning good

profit from chili cultivation on commercial basis for the last couple of

years."

Soleman has cultivated chilies on two bighas of land and earned Taka three

lakh by selling those.

Meanwhile, farmers of the district are getting fair prices of paddy and maize

also.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha