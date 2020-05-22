General

The Chinese government has handed over necessary equipment aiming to ease security screening process at Rasuwagadhi check point.

The equipment handed on Thursday comprise one baggage scanner, one walk through gate and five metal detectors, said Rasuwa Chief District Officer Arjun Bhandari.

Deputy Superintendent of Police at Armed Police Battalion-21, Timure, Laxman Thapa said the equipments aided by Chinese government would further boost capacity of security screening.

Earlier, the Chinese government also provided with food stuffs and medical supplies in three-phase to Rasuwa district, according to the District Disaster Management Committee. —

Source: National News Agency