Key Issues, politics

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali has said the enhanced regional and international assistance was inevitable in its efforts to effectively respond to the coronavirus pandemic as well as to keep good health of the people.

In his virtual address to a conference attended by the Ministers for Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, China, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka today, he underlined the need for enhanced level of regional and international cooperation towards revitalizing and recovering the COVID-19 battered economy.

During the conference, Chinese State Council member and Minster for Foreign Affairs Wang Yi announced medical aid and appliances worth amounting to five million Chinese Yuan as part of its additional grant to Nepal, shared Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Minsters attending the conference had agreed to enhance support and cooperation at practical level to fight against COVID-19, protect the lives and employment of the people and revitalize economy, the ministry shared. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal