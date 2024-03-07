Chinese Ambassador Song calls on DPM Shrestha

Kathmandu: Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Chen Song paid a courtesy call on newly appointed Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Narayan Kaji Shrestha. During the meeting held on Thursday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, various issues of Nepal-China relations and cooperation were discussed, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Matters related to strengthening the relationship between the two countries were also discussed. On the occasion, Chinese Ambassador Song congratulated and wished Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Shrestha a successful tenure. Source: National News Agency Nepal