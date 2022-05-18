Key Issues

Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi called on Minister for Home Affairs Bal Krishna Khand at the latter's office today.

During the meeting, the two discussed mutual relations between Nepal and China and exchange of cooperation between the two neighbours, according to the Minister's secretariat.

Minister Khand said the Chinese envoy that the incumbent government was working towards making budget in the wake of recently held local level election.

Extending gratitude to the government of China for providing 'continued' assistance to Nepal for peace, stability, development and prosperity, the Minister expressed his confidence for continuation of the support in coming days as well.

Chinese envoy Yanqi informed that she visited various places where election was being held on May 13 for observation and shared her happiness to see people enthusiastically taking part in the voting.

She also apprised Minister Khand about that a direct flight would begin between Kunming in China and Kathmandu from May 30.

Source: National News Agency Nepal