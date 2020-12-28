General

The Chinese delegation led by Vice Minister of International Department of the Chinese Communist Party Guo Yezhou met with Federal Council Chair of Janata Samajbadi Party Dr Baburam Bhattarai today. Matters relating to mutual interest, bilateral concern and bilateral relations between the two countries were discussed during the meeting held at Bhattarai's residence in Tokha.

During the meeting, Vice Minister Yezhou said that he was visiting Nepal in the context of the CPN reaching a milestone of 100 years of its establishment in 2021, according to JSP leader Biswadeep Pandey. The mutual relations between the CPC and the major parties of Nepal, as well as between Nepal and China should be further strengthened and consolidated.

The Vice Minister also expressed happiness over the discussion he had with Dr Bhattarai about the economic affairs between China and Nepal.

Source: National News Agency Nepal