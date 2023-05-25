Key Issues, politics

The leaders of Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) and Deputy Chief of Embassy of China in Nepal Wang Xin held a brief meeting on Thursday at the central office of the RSP..

RSP's vice-president Dol Prasad Aryal, assistant general secretary Kabindra Burlakoti, central committee member Prativa Rawal and other leaders were present at the meeting that focused on mutual issues of Nepal-China relations.

"He (Xin) was willing to meet the party leadership for the past some time. There was no certain agenda in today's meeting. The meeting was a courtesy call," RSP's central committee member Rawal said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal