Chinese State Councilor and Minister for Foreign Affairs Wang Yi arrived in Kathmandu from Indian capital city New Delhi boarding a special aircraft a while ago.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in Nepal leading a 19-member delegation in a three-day visit. He came here at the invitation of Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Narayan Khadka.

Wang Yi was welcomed at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) by Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal, Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi, chief of protocol Dr Durga Bahadur Subedi and high-ranking officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Chinese Embassy in Kathmandu, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).

The visiting Chinese Foreign Minister is scheduled to pay courtesy calls on President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba separately on Saturday.

Furthermore, the MoFA said that Wang Yi, during his visit to Nepal, would also hold separate meetings with former Prime Minister and chairperson of CPN (UML) KP Sharma Oli and former Prime Minister and chairperson of CPN (Maoist Centre) Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'.

A bilateral meeting between the Nepali and Chinese delegations led by foreign ministers of Nepal and China is scheduled tomorrow.

