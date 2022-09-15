General

Chairperson of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China, Li Zhanshu has returned home this morning after wrapping up his four-day visit to Nepal.

He arrived here on Monday on a four-day visit to Nepal at the invitation of Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota.

The high-level leader of China, Chairperson Li returned home on a special aircraft. Speaker Sapkota bade farewell to Chairperson Li at Tribhuvan International Airport. High-ranking officials of the Foreign Ministry were also present on the occasion.

He held various high-level meetings during his four-day visit to Nepal. Chairperson Li paid courtesy call on President Bidhya Devi on Wednesday.

Similarly, Chairperson Li also held separate meeting with Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, Speaker Sapkota, Chairperson of the National Assembly, Ganesh Prasad Timilsina, CPN (UML) Chair, KP Sharma Oli, Chairperson of the CPN (Maoist Centre), Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ and Foreign Minister Dr Narayan Khadka during his stay in Nepal.

The 67-member delegation under the leadership of Chairperson Li had comprised six Chinese high-ranking officials, security personnel, media persons and other staffs.

Source: National News Agency Nepal