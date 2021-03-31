Human Rights

Police have arrested a Chinese national in Kathmandu for hacking a bank’s ATM and attempting to steal money.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police from the Metropolitan Police Range, Kathmandu and Metropolitan Police Circle Durbarmarg held the 29-year-old Chinese national from Thamel in Kathmandu on Monday evening, according to the press statement released by the police.

Police made public Seoul Onlai on Wednesday who was nabbed while trying to hack PIN number from an ATM booth of a private bank at Jyatha of Kathmandu Metropolitan City-27.

The arrested Chinese youth had been staying at a private hotel in Thamel from where police recovered 10 set of ATM cards of various banks, 10 types of keys, four set of cell phones, four set of hidden cameras and Chinese currencies, American dollars and Nepali rupees, police said.

Police have launched further investigation into the case under the banking offence.

Source: National News Agency Nepal