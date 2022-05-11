General

'Ek Asadharan Antarvarta' (An Extraordinary Interview), a collection of short stories written by most celebrated Chinese author Lao Ma has been published.

Translated into Nepali by world renowned Himalayan poet Yuyutsu RD Sharma, the stories narrate the unsung anthem of lower middle class characters in small Chinese towns struggling to find space in a fast-changing world.

Born in 1962 in Dalian, Liaoning Province, Lao Ma teaches at Renmin University. His works have been published in more than 20 languages including English, French, German, Spanish and Hindi. His work has been circulated up to the 60th edition in 40 countries.

Translator Sharma said that the stories will strike a familiar chord in the Nepalese society. Narrated with the miraculous strength of the Chinese fairy tales, he added, these stories are a welcome addition to the vital literature being produced in the contemporary China today.

The book has been published by Nirala Publications, New Delhi.

Source: National News Agency Nepal