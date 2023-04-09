General

Chairman of Nepal Samajbadi Party, Dr Baburam Bhattarai, has said Karnali Chisapani is one of the attractive tourist destinations in Nepal.

Talking to media persons after rafting in the Karnali River on Sunday, the former prime minister Bhattarai observed, "Anyone heading to Sudurpaschim reaches Chisapani. The Chisapani Bridge, rafting in Karnali River and major canal of Ranijamara-Kulariya Irrigation Project are scenic sights. Chisapani is a travel package for tourists."

Moreover, Chairman Bhattarai viewed coming down to Tarai from hills and going up to hills from Tarai along the Karnali River provides us unique experience. He underscored the need that government boosted investment in tourist sector in Karnali Chisapani.

The former prime minister expressed the belief that once the Ranijamara Kulariya irrigation project is over, it would tremendously contribute to development of eastern belt of Kailali district. He said it after inspecting the national pride project following the river rafting.

"Not only agriculture, but electricity generation is an equally significant benefit to the people of Tikapur and vicinity," he added. Bhattarai also urged the project team to accomplish the construction in the stipulated time.

According to Chairman Bhattarai, the project is also helpful to control floods and inundation.

Source: National News Agency Nepal