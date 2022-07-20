General

Chitra Lekha Yadav has been appointed the Chief Whip of the Nepali Congress (NC). NC Parliamentary Party leader and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba appointed Yadav who is also the former deputy-speaker to the post.

Likewise, former Minister Meen Bahadur Bishwakarma has got the responsibility of the party whip according to newly elected chief whip Yadav. The post of chief whip in the NC was lying vacant for a year after the then chief whip Bal Krishna Khand was appointed the Home Minister. Likewise, erstwhile whip Pushpa Bhusal was elected the deputy-speaker last week, leaving the post vacant.

Both appointments were made by the Party President and Parliamentary Party leader Deuba. The roles of chief whip and whip are significant in terms of putting the party's views in the parliament and taking part in meeting of the Business Advisory Committee.

Source: National News Agency Nepal