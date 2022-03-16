General

The District Administration Office (DAO), Chitwan has urged one and all to celebrate the Holi festival in a descent way.

Issuing a press statement today, Chief District Officer Asman Tamang has urged the people not to force anyone to play with the color against their will and not to indulge in any untoward activities during the festival.

People have also been asked not to throw lola (water-filled balloons) and other harmful substances and cause inconvenience to others in the name of celebrations. The administration has said ‘no’ to drunk-driving and the violation of traffic rules during the festival. It has banned the riding of more than two persons in a motorcycle at once, playing high sound music and any move to jeopardise security in the name of celebrations.

The local administration hopes to get support from all political parties, civil society and media to ensure decency during the celebrations, warning that any improper or indecent activity would be noticed and punished.

Source: National News Agency Nepal