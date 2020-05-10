General

The District Administration Office (DAO) Chitwan has decided to help Indian nationals (who presently reside in Chitwan) wishing to return homeland during lockdown.

The DAO had issued a notice, calling upon those Indian citizens in the district to provide their personal details to it. It has sought mobile phone number, address, place where they are staying in Chitwan and transit route to go back to home. They are also requested to contact with the DAO by 3:00 pm today. The DAO provides its email id daochitwan1@gmail.com and mobile phone numbers 9855017777, 9851159514 and 9841043634 for the contact.

The DAO had to issue a public notice to this regard as it lacked official data of Indian nationals in the district and details of those aspiring to return homes.

Source: National News Agency