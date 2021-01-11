General

Books of different publications have been handed over to Chitwan District prison with the help of Team NEPO, Chitwan, at the activeness of Rotary Club of Chitwan and Leo Club of Bharatpur Youth.

Organising a programme here today, the books were handed over to the prison. Founder of Team NEPO, Nigam Poudel, handed over 808 books to jailer Kamal Prasad Kafle. Books are being handed over to library of the prisons across the nation under the book project of Team NEPO.

The campaign has been launched with an objective of making the prison as the learning place with correction centre. There are currently 691 inmates including two dependent girls in the prison. Of them, 55 are women.

Source: National News Agency Nepal