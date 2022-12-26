General

The residents of Chitwan were visibly a happy lot after Chairperson of the CPN (Maoist Centre) Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ is becoming Prime Minister today. They have highly expected him to carry out development activities in his home district. He is taking the oath of office and secrecy from President Bidya Devi Bhandari today itself.

Chair Dahal, who was elected to the House of Representatives in the erstwhile elections from Chitwan constituency 3, did initiate many development projects when he led the government, said local people.

“So, we this time expect him to continue these projects and begin new ones,” said a local resident.

Over Rs 40 billion has been invested in the constituency of Dahal, and Bharatpur Metropolitan City in a period of five years, according to the metropolis mayor Renu Dahal. He had taken the main leadership in bringing the projects in the area, she said. The constituency covers more than half of the metropolis and entire Madi Municipality.

Although Dahal won the recently concluded polls from Gorkha, he is a guardian of Chitwan district, claimed mayor Renu, adding that so the local people expect him to carry out development activities.

“Prachanda is a guardian of Chitwan. It is his responsibility to hear and address demands of the local people irrespective of whether or not he is people’s representative (from this district). He has a role in the development of the entire metropolis,” she said.

NC leader Rajan Gautam who is also the former President of Chitwan Chamber of Commerce and Industry hopes the premiership of Prachanda would bring development opportunities for Chitwan. Though this time, the leader was elected to the House of Representatives (HoR) from Gorkha, Chitwan is his hometown and his premiership would obviously contribute to the enhancement of the district, he added.

Raju Poudel, also the former president of the Chitwan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, said the district witnessed a good pace of development when Prachanda was their representative in the federal parliament and the wave of development would be further accelerated during his premiership.

“The district could set examples in terms of development during the term of Prachanda as the Prime Minister,” he said.

CPN (UML) leader Bijay Subedi assessed the premiership of leader Prachanda was itself an opportunity of the district. Dahal had brought big projects for the district while he was the Prime Minister earlier and this time he was expected to give completion to the incomplete projects.

The big projects such as the Narayani Embankment Project were introduced during his previous premiership and the Chitwan folks should fully utilise his third premiership.

Capital and resources are preconditions for the development and we hope Dahal’s premiership would facilitate the district to manage such resources.

Dahal’s permanent residence lies at Shivanagar.

Source: National News Agency Nepal