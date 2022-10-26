General

The first private cancer hospital has come into operation in Chitwan. The CMC Cancer Institute now provides services in the district as a sister organisation of Chitwan Medical College and Teaching Hospital.

OPD, radiotherapy, chemotherapy, brachytherapy and other care are available in the hospital. According to hospital chair and managing director Prof Dr. Harishchandra Neupane, the hospital will be formally inaugurated after a month. The hospital invested Rs 1.27 billion to procure equipment, it is said. The institute has the capacity of rendering radiation service up to 100 patients on a daily basis.

The Koirala Memorial Cancer Hospital runs as the government medical entity in the district. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal