Chitwan district has recorded 37 cases of violence against women and children/ girls during a prohibitory order enforced to control the second wave of COVID-19.

District Police Office, Chitwan’s spokesperson Deputy Superintendent of Police Surya Bahadur Thapa said 15 women committed suicide, 13 were subjugated to domestic violence, three were raped, two faced rape attempts while each of remaining cases is related to child marriage, murder, pedophilia and polygamy.

Thapa said violence against women continued to take place during the prohibitory and the cases of domestic violence are more likely during this period.

The Chitwan district administration has enforced the prohibitory order against COVID-19 pandemic since April 30.

Source: National News Agency Nepal