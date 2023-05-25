General

Chitwan district has the third highest population growth rate followed by Bhaktapur and Rupandehi districts in the country, according to the National Population and Housing Census 2021.

The district has witnessed 139,875 more people against the last census.

The District Statistics Office, Chitwan, said on Thursday that the district's annual population growth rate remained 2.7 per cent in the national census of 2021 against the 2.6 per cent growth rate of earlier census.

Chief of Office Yagya Murti Bhandari said that the density of population in the district has reached 325 per square kilometres against 261 of the national census 2011.

As per the recent census report, the total population of the district is 719,859 including 368,070 female population. Population of Chitwan was 579,984 in the population census 2011.

The average family size in the district is 4.1 and the total number of households in the district is 179,345.

Likewise, the absentee population in Chitwan is 65,064 including 14,409 female.

The Office stated that Bharatpur Metropolitan City in the district has the highest population with almost 370,000 while Ichchhakamana Rural Municipality has the lowest population with 27,643.

Chief of the Chitwan District Coordination Committee Narayan Prasad Adhikari, Chief District Officer Surendra Prasad Poudel and other officials were present at the programme organized to release the major findings of the district's population from the 12th National Population and Housing Census 2021.

Source: National News Agency Nepal