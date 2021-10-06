General

Chitwan Tigers has made it to the finals under the Everest Premier League (EPL). The squad claimed a 9-wicekt win against Pokhara Rhino, securing its maiden place in the final of the country’s biggest Twenty20 cricket tournament.

In the semi-final match at the Kirtipur-based TU Cricket Ground today, the Chitwan victoriously chased the 67-run target posted by the Pokhara in 7.5 overs at the loss of one wicket.

For the Chitwan, Mohammad Shahazad scored highest 48 runs. He hit seven boundaries and two sixes off 26 balls. Similarly, Hasim Ansari remained unbeaten on 14 and Karim Janat scored 4.

For the Pokhara, Nandan Yadav took a wicket.

Invited into bat first after losing the toss, Pokhara was limited to 66 runs in 15 overs at the cost of all wickets. Richard Levi scored topmost 19 runs for the team followed by 18 by Sunil Dhamala and 12 by Sushan Bhari.

Five batsmen hit single-figure scorers. Lokesh Bam was dismissed for fivr, Sahan Arachchige and Bikram Sob for three each. Likewise, Bibek Yadav made two and Asela Gunaratne one.

Chitwan’s Sagar Dhakal and Shahab Alam claimed four wickets each for the team.

Source: National News Agency Nepal