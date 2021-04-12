General

The death toll from the jeep accident occurred last night at Rapti municipality-11 of east Chitwan has reached six.

According to the District Police Office Chitwan, one more injured died this morning in course of treatment at Old Medical College, Chitwan. The latest deceased has been identified as Surya Bahadur Shrestha, 45, of Rapti municipality-4.

Other victims are Khadka Lama, 35, of Rapti municipality-5; Magan Mahato, 40, of Khairhani municipality-9; Chhaniya Mahato and Sitaram Shrestha, 45, of Rapti municipality-4.

Identity of a male of around 25 years of age is yet to be ascertained.

The tractor (Na 1 Ta 6282) was heading towards Chiundekhola from Thakaltar carrying construction workers when it fell some 200 metres off the road after the driver lost control over the vehicle all of a sudden. Others 18 have been injured in the accident and condition of six is said to be critical. All of them are being treated at the Old Medical College.

Source: National News Agency Nepal