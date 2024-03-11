Church Boys United Jhapa Gold Cup Champion

_: The Church Boys United Club has clinched the title of Jhapa Gold Cup football tournament. In the final match held at Birtamod-based Domalal Rajbansi Stadium on Monday, the Church Boys United Club defeated the departmental team, APF Football Club, by 3-0. With the victory, Church Boys also won a cash prize of Rs 1.3 million along with the gold cup trophy. Abayomi Aluwaseun Fakunle scored two goals while Rajesh Pariyar score one for the winner team. The first runner-up team, APF football club received Rs 700,000. Suraj Jiu Thakuri of Church Boys became the 'Man of the Match' and received Rs 11,000. A total of 10 teams had participated in the championship that started on March 2. Similarly, Church Boys' captain Dip Karki became best goalkeeper, Serge Dicka the best defender and Abayomi Aluwaseun Fakunle the best forward and top goal scorer while Sharan Basnet of APF was declared the best midfielder. Likewise, Ruben Rai of Church Boys became the best coach while Pema Lama, captain of Jhapa-11 was announced the emerging player and received Rs 25,000 in prize. Defender Sanjit Rai of Church Boys was announced the best player of the Gold Cup and won a Yamaha motorcyle. Source: National News Agency Nepal