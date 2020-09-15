Human Rights

The Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) here today filed a corruption case at the Special Court against former vice-chancellor of the Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute for Health Sciences (BPKIHS) Dr Balabhadra Prasad Das.

In the charge sheet, the anti-graft body has accused Dr Das of amassing properties worth over Rs 77.19 million whose source could not be convincingly established. He had served in the BPKIHS in various capacities and accumulated the aforesaid amount illegally.

According to the CIAA, the legal income of Das during his public service was declared to be Rs 76.10 million while his expenditure during the same period was Rs 153.2 million.

CIAA’s spokesperson Taranath Adhikari shared that the anti-graft body has demanded punishment against Das as per the Anti-corruption act along confiscation of his illegally earned properties.

Source: National News Agency Nepal