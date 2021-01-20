General

The Hetauda-based office of the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) has submitted its annual report to Bagmati Province Chief Bishnu Prasad Prasain.

CIAA Hetauda office Chief Baburam Khatiwada presented its annual progress report of the fiscal year 2076/77 BS to the province chief.

After receiving the report, province chief Prasain said that the anti-graft body has performed very crucial works in the promotion of good governance in the country. The CIAA has also played substantial role in exposing big scams of the country, he added. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal