Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has said that the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) was carrying out investigations into the complaints received on misappropriations on installation of Jalahari in the Pashupatinath Temple.

The government will assist in the investigation process, PM Prachanda said.

Sharing his views regarding the government's position on this issue in today's House of Representatives (HoR) meeting, the PM added that the CIAA shall pursue fair and objective investigation on installation of Jalahari.

Likewise, the PM said that dragging the opposition leader into controversy on misappropriation on installation of Jalahari is not appropriate adding that this is more concerned with the Pashupati Area Development Trust. "We have the practice to remove such statements from the parliament's records," the PM stated.

As the Trust is the entity to carry out its work on Jalhari and others, there is no doubt about the same organization's involvement on it, the PM said.

Likewise, in the meeting, Speaker Devraj Ghimire directed the officials of the federal parliament to erase the statement from the parliament's records made by MP Lekhnath Dahal what he said, "two billion rupees was embezzled in the purchase of health care materials and corruption was made by installing brass instead of gold while installing Jalahari in Pashupatinath Temple".

Source: National News Agency-Nepal