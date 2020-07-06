legal-Judicial

The Nepal Police’s Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) on Sunday arrested fugitives in the banking fraud case.

RajmanSunar of Naya Bazar of Kathmandu metropolis-6 and BishwaMardan Basnet, 41, of Tarakeshwor municipality who were convicted of the crime by the High Court Patan on March 4 had been absconding since the court verdict.

The court had sentenced Sunar a five-day jail term and a fine of Rs 1,469,640 while Basnet was given a five-day imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 130,000. CIB’s Spokesperson Superintendent of Police Bel Bahadur Pandey confirmed the arrest of the two.

Sunar was arrested from Tarakeshwor and Basnet was nabbed from Dharmasthali. They had been already presented to the Kathmandu District Court for the execution of court verdict.

They were found cheating one Deepak Kumar Bishwakarmathrough bouncedcheques of different banks.

Source: National News Agency Nepal