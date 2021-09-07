Human Rights, legal-Judicial

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police has sent a team to Madi Municipality-1 in Sankhuwasabha district to probe the killing of six people of a single family that happened on Sunday night.

According to Police Headquarters, Deputy Superintendent of Police Rugam Kunwar is leading a three-member team from the CIB to investigate the incident.

"The team has reached Sankhuwasabha but it could take some more time to reach the location since it is remote," Superintendent of CIB Shyam Kumar Mahato said. The site is some 55 kilometres away from the district headquarters.

While six members of a family were murdered, 95-year-old Bauddhaman Karki of the same family is unhurt and safe.

In the incident, Parbata Karki, 84, her 58-year-old son Tej Bahadur, Tej Bahadur's wife Man Maya, 56, his 28-year-old daughter-in-law Ranjana and Ranjana's kids Bipin, 10, and Goma, 5, were murdered, according to the police.

The dead bodies were recovered from separate locations in the village.

Police have continued the investigation over the incident by the use of sniffer dogs too.

Likewise, Police Spokesperson and Senior Superintendent of Police Basant Bahadur Kunwar said that some clues of the incident were traced out and minute investigations are ongoing.

Spokesperson Kunwar also said that a team under the command of Superintendent of Police (SP) Bhim Bahadur Dahal has been already deployed to the site from Federal Police Unit Office, Dharan.

After collecting the details of the site, the dead bodies have been sent to BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences in Dharan for the postmortem of the dead bodies.

Source: National News Agency Nepal