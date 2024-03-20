CIB writes to Speaker Ghimire about investigation on lawmaker Chaudhary

Kathmandu: The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police has written to Speaker Devraj Ghimire that it has been carrying out investigation upon member of House of Representative, Binod Chaudhary, regarding land scam of Bansbari Leather Shoe Factory. CIB Superintendent of Police and Spokesperson Hobindra Bogati shared that the CIB wrote to Speaker Ghmire to inform him about the matter. The Speaker was informed that investigation was underway upon lawmaker Chaudhary regarding 10 ropani of land owned by then Bansari Leather Shoe Factory. "It is hereby noted that the CIB has been carrying out investigation upon founding shareholder of Champion Footwear Limited and the then Board member, Binod Chaudhary, on the case of transferring ownership of 10 ropani of land, registered in the name of Bansbari Leather Footwear Factory, in the name of Champion Footwear Limited illegally", reads the letter. Source: National News Agency Nepal