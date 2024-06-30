Cinema an effective medium for spreading country’s fame, Minister Sharma



Kathmandu: Minister for Communications and Information Technology Rekha Sharma has said that cinema was an effective medium to spread the country’s fame.

Addressing a programme organized to mark the 24th anniversary of the Film Development Board on Sunday, Minister Sharma described the film as a strong medium for mass media.

She argued that movie is not only for giving entertainment but also an effective medium for disseminating messages.

On the occasion, Minister Sharma said that the government has advanced the steps to amend the Motion Picture Act.

Minister Sharma suggested that the Board should embrace appropriate policy while reviewing its performance.

Secretary at the Ministry Ramkrishna Subedi said the film was the mirror of life, literary and society.

Source: National News Agency Nepal