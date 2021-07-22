Key Issues

Secretary at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology Hari Prasad Basyal retired from civil service today. He was with the CIT as its secretary since the past one year.

Basyal retired due to age limit, after completing 58 years, including 37 years in the civil service. He was bade farewell at the function held at the Ministry today.

On the occasion, Joint-secretary Dilli Ram Sharma lauded the contribution of Basyal in the economic, administrative and diplomatic sectors of the country, while pledging to work to complete the programmes that Basyal initiated during his tenure at the Ministry.

Outgoing Secretary Basyal said continuous practice, utilization of time and honesty saw him climber the ladder of success in the civil service, starting from a junior assistant to retire as a Secretary.

Source: National News Agency Nepal